16 March 2020

Skopje – Party leaders will convene tomorrow at 12 pm at the President’s Office for a meeting.

Skopje – Airport operator TAV Macedonia calls on all passengers at Skopje International Airport to maintain highest level of personal hygiene and avoid unnecessary crowding, keeping the recommended distance from one another, in line with Government’s measures.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held a working meeting on Monday with the Ambassadors of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro to discuss coordination over streamlined transportation of goods.

Skopje – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has unveiled an emergency EUR 1 billion “Solidarity Package” of measures to help companies across its regions deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Skopje – While as high as 80% support the country to join the EU, only 28% believe it will happen in the next five years, shows the latest opinion poll of the International Republican Institute’s Center for Insights in Survey Research.

Skopje – People’s health is more important than any political calculation, the BESA Movement said, adding that as a political party, they support calls for postponement of election until a more appropriate time.

Skopje – A public session scheduled for March 18, 19 and 20 over the so-called ‘April 27’ case is postponed in the interest of public health and in line with recommendations issued by North Macedonia’s Government, the Skopje-based Appellate Court said.

Skopje — Macedonian writer Olivera Nikolova’s novel The Dog with the Sad Eyes (Matica makedonska, 2019) was chosen Novel of the Year, after the Slavko Janevski Foundation’s panel of five judges cast a secret vote.

Zagreb — There are seven more cases of coronavirus in Croatia, bringing the total to 56, Health Minister Vili Beros said Monday at the daily news conference of the national civil protection authority.

Zagreb — Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Monday the government is considering imposing a curfew due to citizens’ disobeying the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak; she particularly criticized pensioners for disobeying the instruction to stay home.

Brussels – The European Union could impose a 30-day entry restriction on all non-essential travel into the bloc in the coming days, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

EU leaders are to hold an emergency video summit on the latest coronavirus developments on Tuesday, European Council President Charles Michel announced, as member states tighten restrictions to contain the outbreak.

Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron has tweeted that there will be “tough decisions in the coming hours,” after a conference call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and top EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Spain reported nearly 100 more deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the past 24 hours, reaching a total 288, as the number of new cases in the same period spiked by 2,000.