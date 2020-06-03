3 June 2020

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism were under way once again in the United States on Tuesday, setting the stage for potential fresh clashes a week after nationwide rallies ignited in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

The Kosovo parliament was on Wednesday due to vote on a new government and possibly end a crisis that could have forced a second election within a year.

Thousands of people in Paris on Tuesday evening defied a ban to protest about the 2016 death of a young black man in police custody and alleged racism by security forces.

Bolivia will hold general elections by September 6, after a poll scheduled for May was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said on Tuesday.

Premier League clubs could be allowed to play friendlies in the build-up to the resumption of the season this month, providing they meet certain strict rules.