2 June 2020

Skopje – People using public transport must wear protective face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Regular disinfection of buses is also mandatory.

Skopje – Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva, now defendant in the ‘Racket’ case, is to deliver Tuesday closing arguments in the case at the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

Skopje – Over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior issued 337 isolation orders, and 62 people signed self-isolation statements.

The coronavirus pandemic has not yet reached its peak in South and Central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday, adding it could not predict when it would happen.

A local medical examiner’s report lists the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week, as a homicide.

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the military if states failed to quickly quell the violent protests that have gripped the nation for six days, hours after the brother of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, called for peace.

RB Leipzig triumphed from a goal down in Cologne to win 4-2 on Monday and return to the Bundesliga’s Champions League spots.