1 June 2020

Skopje – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski and the PR advisor to the PM, Marjan Zabrchanec are in self-isolation at home after contact with SDSM vice-president Muhamed Zekiri who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Skopje – The hearing in the ‘Racket’ case trial is set to resume Monday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court with closing arguments delivered by defence of the defendants Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 and ex-SPO head Katica Janeva.

Skopje – The enrollment of first-graders in primary schools in the 2020/2021 school year begins Monday and lasts until June 30.

Skopje – Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 186 isolation orders and 52 people signed self-isolation statements, the Ministry said in a press release Monday.

Dozens of cities across the United States extended curfews through Sunday night and many deployed national guard soldiers, amid continuing unrest on the streets. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets again on Sunday after days of protests over the death of George Floyd. Scenes of looting and arson emerged in the evening and police increasingly militarised their response.