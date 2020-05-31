31 May 2020

Skopje – Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 91 isolation orders and 78 people signed self-isolation statements, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev posted on Facebook Sunday.

Skopje – Health Minister underlined Sunday morning in a Facebook post that investments in health facilities, medical equipment, and human capital in the sector will resume.

Skopje – Canada is set to donate CAD 250,000 to North Macedonia, as assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belgrade-based Embassy of Canada to Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro said in a press release Sunday.

Skopje – We’ll be flexible. Protocols can change, but it’s key that caterers and customers abide by coronavirus measures, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Sunday.

Skopje – As representative of the DUI political party, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi told a press conference Sunday that DUI still holds the position that election date should be set by consensus.

Skopje – 62 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 17 patients have recovered and two have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Sunday.

Skopje – SDSM vice-president Muhamed Zekiri posted Sunday on Facebook that he, his wife, and their three-month-old daughter have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kumanovo – The government has asked the Committee for Infectious Diseases to discuss the reopening of borders, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday in Kumanovo after the coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for second election district.

Kumanovo – It’s up to citizens and how much they respect measures whether movement restrictions will be restored in certain areas, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday in Kumanovo, after the coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for the second election district.

Kumanovo – All political parties should take part in the election to demonstrate democratic capacity and offer citizens options, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday in Kumanovo after the coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for second election district.

Kosovo’s government introduced new reciprocal barriers on the import of Serbian industrial and agricultural goods, requiring all paperwork accompanying goods to explicitly name Kosovo as their destination.

US President Donald Trump says he will postpone the G7 summit to September and plans to invite non-member countries Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to attend.

Jerusalem’s disputed Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif holy site opened its gates on Sunday, ending a 70-day coronavirus lockdown of the compound that houses the al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the ruins of the Jewish Biblica Temple.

Demonstrators from across the political spectrum gathered in cities throughout Argentina to protest against strict measures put in place in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Robert Lewandowski ended his scoring drought against Fortuna Dusseldorf with a double on Saturday as Bayern Munich continued their march towards an eighth successive Bundesliga title with a 5-0 win.