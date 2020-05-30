30 May 2020

Skopje – The Security Council of North Macedonia is set to hold a session in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski Saturday at noon, deciding on a possible extension of the state of emergency.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski has decided to declare a new state of emergency in North Macedonia, following a session of the Security Council on Saturday.

Skopje – Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 264 isolation orders and 52 people signed self-isolation statements, the Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – The Skopje-based Confucius Institute within the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University will host Saturday the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition national preliminaries.

Skopje – All chronically ill people, as well as those with disabilities, pregnant women, single parents, those with children under 10 or children with disabilities remain relieved from work due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are encouraged to work from home if possible.

Skopje – The deadline for reviewing annual personal income tax returns expires Sunday (May 31). The Public Revenue Office will as of June 1, consider all annual tax returns as final.

Skopje – 35 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 19 patients have recovered and five have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Saturday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to the upcoming G7 summit “given the overall pandemic situation,” a government spokesman said Saturday.

Protests against the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis continued late into the evening on Friday despite a curfew.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told owners on Friday that July 31 is the target date for resuming the season, according to sports broadcaster The Athletic.