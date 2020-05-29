29 May 2020

Skopje – Two days after North Macedonia lifted the nationwide coronavirus curfew, cafes and restaurants began to reopen under strict protocol and many people got back to work. Wearing a face masks and keeping physical distance is mandatory.

Skopje – Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 368 isolation orders and 47 people signed self-isolation statements, the Ministry said in a press release Friday.

Skopje – United States army aircraft are set to salute North Macedonia’s NATO membership with a flypast over Skopje at about 11:20 am on Friday, the Ministry of Defense said.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that seeks to end special protections for some social media companies, as the president escalates his feud with Twitter after the platform fact-checked his tweets.

The US Department of Justice has unsealed charges against more than two dozen North Korean bankers who it claims were behind an international money laundering scheme that moved some 2.5 billion dollars in violation of US sanctions, US media reported Thursday.

The Premier League has confirmed the 2019-20 season will resume provisionally on June 17 following a lengthy suspension since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.