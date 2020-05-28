28 May 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, as national coordinator for foreign assistance, is set to receive on Thursday a donation from Poland in support of North Macedonia’s fight against COVID-19.

Skopje – A virtual event entitled “Lifting lockdowns – what next for food systems?” organized by FAO on Thursday will serve as a platform for information sharing among countries and partners to address impacts of COVID-19 and challenges in the food and agriculture sector of Europe and Central Asia.

Skopje — This year’s ‘Ilinden’ literary event will be held via the municipality of Ilinden’s webpage due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the ban on organizing public gatherings, according to organizers.

Berlin — As Germany’s states move to ease restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel called for unity and consideration of others on Wednesday, after some argued that protective measures should be lifted more quickly.

Washington — US President Donald Trump threatened to impose regulations on social media platforms on Wednesday and is planning to sign an executive order related to social media on Thursday.

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Sweden a day after pulling a calf muscle, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Wednesday.