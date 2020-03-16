16 March 2020

Skopje – The first coronavirus patient is to be discharged Monday from Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases and will recover at home. She tested negative for the second time after the virus was diagnosed in line with WHO’s Covid-19 guidance and recommendations, Health Ministry said Monday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has said that the country’s nationals left stranded between the borders of Croatia and Serbia and of Hungary and Serbia have left the zones accompanied in a convoy.

Skopje – The number of coronavirus patients is unchanged. Their condition is stable, as well. Whether the state declares a national emergency or crisis is irrelevant. What is important is to implement the needed measures at the right time. North Macedonia’s approach is tougher, Health Minister Venko Filipche told Slobodna TV’s “Morning Briefing” show.

Skopje – The situation is under control. We have a small number of cases compared to Europe but we shouldn’t be fooled by this. The number of cases will probably rise. Any scenario is possible, this virus has no rules. Colleagues in Italy have said it stays on surfaces for days, even on asphalt. They found the virus on their shoes, Health Minister Venko FIlipche told Slobodna TV.

Skopje – ‘Titanic 3’ trial was postponed Monday and rescheduled for March 25 in line with the government recommendations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says he will call Monday for a leaders’ meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski regarding the postponement of the early parliamentary elections for the purpose of protecting the people’s health.

Skopje – Strict observance of measures and recommendations regarding the coronavirus protection but also delay of the elections, urged SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Monday.

Skopje – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said Monday that the party’s priority is public health and the coronavirus management, noting they would accept a postponement of the elections.

Skopje – Party leaders will convene so that they take a decision on a postponement of the elections, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Monday.

Skopje – No incidents have been reported over the past 24 hours in Debar and Centar Zhupa regions where crisis situation was declared Friday due to coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Interior said Monday.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels will drop by Mden 7.5 and diesel by Mden 6 per liter, as a result of the sharp decline in crude oil prices on world stock markets due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Skopje – UNICEF Representative Patrizia Di Giovanni has responded in a statement over recent inaccurate information on COVID-19 mentioning UNICEF as the source shared among local social media groups.

Paris – The first round of local elections across France on Sunday saw disappointing results for President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, as voting was overshadowed by the new coronavirus.

Newly released economic indicators show a dramatic decline in China‘s economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.