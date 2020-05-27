27 May 2020

Skopje – 25 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 17 patients have recovered and three have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Wednesday.

Skopje – All election activities continue after the state of emergency is lifted, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski underlined Wednesday that a decision on the election date should be reached by consensus. He added that July 5, is a potential election date political parties could agree on, adding that communication channels between parties exist.

Skopje – A total of 4783 people have broken the coronavirus curfew since its introduction on March 22 and until today, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev told a press conference on Wednesday.

Skopje – The only way to overcome the impact of the coronacrisis is through coordinated approach, solidarity, cooperation, exchange of information and good practices, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Wednesday during the video conference of the Council of the Adriatic and Ionian Initiative (AII) and Ministerial Meeting of the EU Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian Region (EUSAIR), which focused on managing the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Skopje – Two-thirds of the Riyasat of the Islamic Religious Community (IRC) voted Wednesday in favor of dismissing Reis-ul-ulema Efendi Sulejman Rexhepi from his post as Grand Mufti, the mufti of Gostivar Shaqir Fetahu has said.

Skopje – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Wednesday that five concession deals for the exploitation of mineral resources have been terminated in nearly all sites in the vicinity of the village of Labunishta, aimed at protecting the health of residents and the environment.

Skopje – International cooperation and investments are needed to prevent dark climate change scenarios from playing out, while we face a healthcare, economic, and climate crisis, Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini said at the introductory session of a conference as part of the “Regional Consultation Process on Climate Change and Security in SEE” project on Wednesday.

Prilep – Minister of Local Self-Government and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Goran Milevski said Wednesday that LDP backed DUI’s proposal for election to be held on July 5.