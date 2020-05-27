27 May 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 20 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 17 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Skopje – All decrees from the third set of anti-crisis measures will be adopted by Friday at the latest, before the end of the state of emergency on Saturday. The preparation of decrees is nearing completion, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said on Wednesday.

Skopje — The Cultural Information Center KIC will present 23 works by visual artist Darko Anicin in an exhibition titled Black-and-colorful.

Shtip – Four new coronavirus cases among textile workers in Shtip have been confirmed on Wednesday.

Hong Kong — Hong Kong police fired pepper balls and made arrests in the city’s Central business district as protests sprung up in multiple areas ahead of a debate on a bill that criminalizes insulting China’s national anthem.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet on Wednesday green-lighted a second supplementary budget worth 31.9 trillion yen (296 billion dollars) to help mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.