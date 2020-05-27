27 May 2020

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is set to take part Wednesday in a video conference of the Council of the Adriatic and Ionian Initiative (AII) and Ministerial Meeting of the EU Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian Region (EUSAIR), the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is due to present an official proposal for Europe’s economic recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

Twitter issued a fact check of some of Donald Trump‘s tweets on Tuesday, marking the first time the US president’s favoured social media platform has pushed back against him spreading falsehoods.

Bayern Munich moved to within touching distance of a record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Tuesday as Joshua Kimmich’s superb goal secured a 1-0 win at rivals Borussia Dortmund.