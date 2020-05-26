26 May 2020

Skopje – 16 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 14 patients have recovered and three have passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Tuesday.

Skopje – The Commission on Infectious Diseases denied news released by some media outlets on Tuesday that it had reached a decision on full ease of coronavirus measures as citizens hadn’t complied with them, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is set to take part Wednesday (May 27) in a video conference of the Council of the Adriatic and Ionian Initiative (AII) and Ministerial Meeting of the EU Strategy for the Adriatic and Ionian Region (EUSAIR), the Foreign Ministry said in a press release Tuesday.

Skopje – Chief prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska presented Tuesday the closing arguments in the in the ‘Racket’ case trial.

Skopje – The government is set to hold a session Tuesday at 16:00 to discuss further moves in regard to coronavirus measures.

Shtip – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski announced Tuesday that a decision on reopening the borders should be expected in the coming period. This issue is being discussed with the neighbouring countries and the EU member states, he said during his visit to Shtip.

Shtip – Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shtip, of which four are textile workers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rescheduled a massive World War II anniversary parade in Moscow to June 24, after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported on Tuesday.

A team of experts from aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to assist authorities investigating the plane crash in the southern city of Karachi that killed 97 people on Friday, officials said.