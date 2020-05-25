25 May 2020

Skopje – 21 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 17 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Monday.

Skopje – In a Facebook post on Monday, Health Minister Venko Filipche expressed concern that despite the appeals of the health institutions to people not to hold mass gatherings, to observe measures for social distancing and movement restrictions, that didn’t happen during Sunday’s Ramadan celebrations in the places of worship.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 104 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 76 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

Skopje – A significant number of citizens believe that corruption is present on the local level, and even greater proportion of them believe that reporting corruption is a fight lost even before it begun, show results of the public opinion survey conducted by NGO Info-centre under the auspices of its “Spotlight on Local Level Anti-Corruption Practices” project, financially supported by USAID.

Greece on Monday lifted a ban on ferry and flight services to its islands, a major restriction imposed two months ago to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US national security adviser has warned Washington will impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China if Beijing imposes a national security law on the territory, saying it would be a takeover of the territory.

Bolivia‘s health minister was sacked and arrested on Wednesday (May 20) on corruption charges related to the alleged purchase of ventilators to fight Covid-19 at overinflated prices, the national news agency ABI reported.

Timo Werner is becoming a more complete player and is now tougher to defend against, RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the forward’s hat-trick in a 5-0 romp at Mainz on Sunday.