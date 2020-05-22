22 May 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, and Health Minister Venko Filipche are set to attend Friday at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje a handover of a donation of non-invasive ventilators.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 46 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 41 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino on Wednesday said his country would welcome Iranian ships to enter its maritime and air territory to deliver aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US is set to withdraw from an international agreement that allows nations to conduct unarmed observation flights over one another’s territory – once billed as an effort to build “transparency and confidence.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is upbeat that confident football will soon return to normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and would bet a million dollars that the postponed Euro 2020 tournament will take place next year.