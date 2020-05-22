22 May 2020
Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, and Health Minister Venko Filipche are set to attend Friday at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje a handover of a donation of non-invasive ventilators.
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 46 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 41 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Friday.
Bogota – Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino on Wednesday said his country would welcome Iranian ships to enter its maritime and air territory to deliver aid amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington – The US is set to withdraw from an international agreement that allows nations to conduct unarmed observation flights over one another’s territory – once billed as an effort to build “transparency and confidence.”
Berlin – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is upbeat that confident football will soon return to normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and would bet a million dollars that the postponed Euro 2020 tournament will take place next year.