21 May 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 38 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 30 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

Skopje – The North Macedonia Emergency COVID-19 project was recently approved to help limit the local transmission of COVID-19 and strengthen preparedness for future pandemics. This project will help efforts to safeguard people from the pandemic, address urgent health priorities, and provide social assistance for the most vulnerable people in the country, the World Bank said in a press Thursday.

Skopje — The tenth Philosophical Film Festival will be held partly online through free streaming of short films and documentaries and various other digital activities between today and May 31, according to organizers.

Skopje – A digital platform, set to help domestic manufacturing companies break into new markets, is expected to become operational by September 2020, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi told a joint press conference Thursday.

Cyclone Amphan, one of the most powerful storms to hit South Asia in recent years, killed at least 22 people and left a trail of destruction in India and Bangladesh, officials said Thursday.