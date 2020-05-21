21 May 2020
Skopje – An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was reported at 12:43 am 760 kilometers south from Skopje, according to the Seismological Observatory within the Skopje-based Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics.
Madrid – Despite strong opposition – both within the legislature and among the populace – Spanish legislators on Wednesday agreed to extend the country’s anti-coronavirus lockdown through June 6.
Brasilia – Brazil has recorded almost 20,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day for the first time, health authorities announced Wednesday.
London – Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said on Wednesday he is one of three players at the Premier League club to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the weekend.