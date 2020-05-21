21 May 2020

Skopje – An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was reported at 12:43 am 760 kilometers south from Skopje, according to the Seismological Observatory within the Skopje-based Faculty of Natural Science and Mathematics.

Madrid – Despite strong opposition – both within the legislature and among the populace – Spanish legislators on Wednesday agreed to extend the country’s anti-coronavirus lockdown through June 6.

Brasilia – Brazil has recorded almost 20,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day for the first time, health authorities announced Wednesday.

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said on Wednesday he is one of three players at the Premier League club to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the weekend.