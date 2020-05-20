20 May 2020

Skopje – 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases registered the Institute for Public Health in the past 24 hours after 512 tests were conducted. Of the new cases, 11 are in Skopje, 2 in Kumanovo, 1 in Prilep, 1 in Tetovo, 1 in Veles, 1 in Gostivar, 1 in Strumica and 1 in Vinica.

Skopje – The Committee for Infectious Diseases, the State Election Commission (SEC), and OSCE/ODIHR are waiting for an election date to be set in order to begin necessary preparations, caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Skopje – The average age of women at birth of first child in the EU in 2018 was 29.3 years, ranging from 26.2 in Bulgaria to 31.2 in Italy. In North Macedonia, the average age of first time mothers in 2018 was 26.9 years, Eurostat data shows.

Skopje – According to the State Statistical Office data, the turnover index in industry in March 2020 registers drop by 20.1%, and compared to February 2020 it was 12.9%.

Skopje – Placebo have announced that they are cancelling their June 25 concert in Skopje as well as all other gigs as part of the band’s 2020 tour.

Brussels – The European Commission has issued tailored economic advice to each EU member state on recovering from the pandemic that has hit the EU “like an asteroid and left a crater-shaped hole in the European economy,” according to Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

Six people at Premier League clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 as the top flight prepares to resume in June.