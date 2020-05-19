19 May 2020

Skopje – At the joint initiative of the foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Greece, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Dendias, a video conference will be held on Tuesday, which is a continuation of the high-level conference held in Thessaloniki in February with the participation of senior EU officials.

Zagreb – Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Monday held a telephone conversation on the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic and on the Croatia-USA bilateral cooperation, the Croatian government stated on Monday evening, HINA reports.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently pull funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) if it does not commit to “major substantive improvements” within 30 days, according to a letter to the WHO chief shared by Trump on Twitter.

The Premier League took the first step towards returning to action after all 20 clubs voted to allow training in small groups from Tuesday.