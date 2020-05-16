16 May 2020
Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski will host a meeting of leaders of ruling and opposition parties on Monday (May 18) at 12 pm, his Office told MIA.
Skopje – 22 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 16 patients have recovered and one passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Saturday.
Skopje – 64 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 49 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Saturday.
Skopje – Major credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s have affirmed once again the creating rating of the Republic of North Macedonia. Fitch has affirmed North Macedonia’s credit rating at BB+ with negative outlook due to pandemic, while Standard & Poor’s rating for North Macedonia stands at BB- with stable outlook, Finance Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.
Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski’s wife Elizabeta Gjorgievska, along with volunteers from partner organizations, prepared humanitarian packages to support the most socially vulnerable people, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Berlin – Democracy needs a free media to work properly, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her weekly podcast on Saturday, touching on a topic that has drawn headlines after several recent attacks on news teams in the country.
Rome – The Italian government on Friday night approved a decree which will allow free travel within Italy and from other European Union countries from June 3.
Washington – The US House of Representatives passed a 3-trillion-dollar stimulus meant to finance the coronavirus pandemic response, despite President Donald Trump already declaring the legislation “dead on arrival.”
Bremen – A player of Germany’s Werder Bremen was put in a two-week home quarantine because a person close to him has tested positive to the coronavirus, the Bundesliga club said Friday.
Kabul – At least eight government forces were killed and nine others wounded in overnight Taliban attacks at security checkpoints in Afghanistan’s south-eastern province of Paktia, officials said on Saturday.