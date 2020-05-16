16 May 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski will host a meeting of leaders of ruling and opposition parties on Monday (May 18) at 12 pm, his Office told MIA.

Skopje – 22 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 16 patients have recovered and one passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – 64 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 49 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

Skopje – Major credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor’s have affirmed once again the creating rating of the Republic of North Macedonia. Fitch has affirmed North Macedonia’s credit rating at BB+ with negative outlook due to pandemic, while Standard & Poor’s rating for North Macedonia stands at BB- with stable outlook, Finance Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski’s wife Elizabeta Gjorgievska, along with volunteers from partner organizations, prepared humanitarian packages to support the most socially vulnerable people, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democracy needs a free media to work properly, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her weekly podcast on Saturday, touching on a topic that has drawn headlines after several recent attacks on news teams in the country.

The Italian government on Friday night approved a decree which will allow free travel within Italy and from other European Union countries from June 3.

The US House of Representatives passed a 3-trillion-dollar stimulus meant to finance the coronavirus pandemic response, despite President Donald Trump already declaring the legislation “dead on arrival.”

A player of Germany’s Werder Bremen was put in a two-week home quarantine because a person close to him has tested positive to the coronavirus, the Bundesliga club said Friday.

At least eight government forces were killed and nine others wounded in overnight Taliban attacks at security checkpoints in Afghanistan’s south-eastern province of Paktia, officials said on Saturday.