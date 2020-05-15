15 May 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski declared a new state of emergency due to the COVID-19 crisis, citing implementation of economic and social measures as a reason.

Skopje – 17 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 16 patients have recovered and two passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Friday.

Skopje – The Government decided to submit a proposal to the President Stevo Pendarovski to extend the state of emergency in the country for another 30 days.

Skopje – The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of global and regional cooperation. I’m convinced that together we’ll overcome this crisis and achieve speedy economic recovery, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said during Friday’s extraordinary virtual meeting of the Central European Initiative (CEI) Heads of Government to address the COVID-19 emergency.

Skopje – Austrian donation via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, was handed over on Friday to Deputy PM Bujar Osmani as the national coordinator for distribution of foreign aid in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche held Friday in Athens a meeting with his Greek counterpart Vassilis Kikilias to share experiences in the approach to treat and prevent the spread the coronavirus and to discuss the challenges facing the two countries during the pandemic, the Health Ministry said.

Skopje – Under the revised budget, adopted by the government at Thursday’s session, total expenditures stand at EUR 3.95 billion and it is increased by 1.4 percent compared to the original 2020 budget, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

Skopje – The industry turnover in March 2020 decreased by 21.1% compared to March 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

Skopje — The Skopje Dramski Theater on its YouTube channel at 8 pm will post a filmed performance of Tongues of Fire by Macedonian playwright Goran Stefanovski, who died after a short illness in 2018.

Belgrade — Croatia will hold early elections in late June or early July to elect a government to deal with the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities on Friday detained and removed from their posts five mayors belonging to the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a party spokesperson told dpa.