15:00/15 March 2020

Skopje – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formed a team to coordinate the return to North Macedonia of nationals stranded at foreign border crossings and airports amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Skopje – The Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) should make cases regarding coronavirus preventive measures and decisions a priority, say additional measures adopted by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche has shared via Facebook several creative posters that illustrate coronavirus preventive measures and aim to curb the spread of the infection.

Skopje – Ahead of Monday’s National Security Council meeting organized by President Stevo Pendarovski, the State Election Commission (SEC) has asked top officials, at a public session held on Sunday, to postpone upcoming parliamentary election, set to take place April 12.

Skopje – No incidents have been reported in the past 24 hours in Debar and Centar Zhupa, two regions in western North Macedonia, where a crisis situation was declared Friday due to the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Sunday.

Skopje – The National Bank of North Macedonia is in constant communication with financial institutions under its supervision, including banks, savings houses, exchange offices, as well as those that deal with money transfers.

Skopje – All 13 coronavirus patients at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases are in stable condition, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Sunday.

Athens – Greece will suspend all air, sea, and road travel to and from North Macedonia and Albania, the Greek government decided on Sunday, MIA reports from Athens.

Zagreb – The Croatian government on Saturday evening adopted a decision to control the prices of certain products, including basic food products, hygienic items, protective clothes, medicinal supplies and so on.

The first round of voting in French local elections kicked off on Sunday, even as public life was drastically scaled back across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s corruption trial has been postponed by two months, after courts were put on emergency schedules as part of coronavirus spread prevention measures.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, was closed on Sunday until further notice, in an extremely rare measure taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll jumped by 113 within one day, reaching a total of 724, while the number of total infections stood at nearly 14,000, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

The Pistons have confirmed their first preliminary positive case of coronavirus, amid the growing concern of a spread among players.