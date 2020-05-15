14 May 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia’s Security Council will hold a session in the President’s Office on Friday.

Skopje – The Constitutional Court at a session on Thursday decided to lift restrictions on movement of young people under 18 and people over 67.

Skopje – 29 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 6 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Thursday.

Skopje – The Committee for Infectious Diseases has drafted a protocol on election process activities, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Thursday.

Skopje – The decision which allows selected office holders to take trips abroad refers only to coronavirus-related events that will be held to coordinate easing measures in the region, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Thursday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche says it would obviously be very difficult to get air traffic back to normal.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and USAID Country Representative Erik Janowsky on Thursday signed an agreement under which the U.S. government provides $16 million to help North Macedonia reduce corruption, better integrate youth in society, and increase economic competitiveness.

Skopje – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is seeking US$745 million as it races to prepare for and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 among refugees and other displaced populations around the globe. This is UNHCR’s portion of the revised UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan appealing for US$6.7 billion, launched last Thursday, the agency said in a press release.

Skopje — In a public letter, the Event Industry Association has asked the government for an urgent meeting to help the sector—comprised of companies that organize all kinds of events as well as rental, video, audio, TV, and film production studios—overcome the economic crisis.

Skopje – Universal Hall and Skopje Light Art District Festival have promoted a video that honors all individuals and groups on the front lines fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athens – The Greek government has decided Thursday to extend the entry ban on third-country nationals, with the exception of EU/Schengen area citizens, until June 15, MIA reports from Athens.

Paris – French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has come under fire at home after chief executive Paul Hudson suggested the US would get first access to a vaccine the firm is working on for Covid-19.

Ferrari say they are signing Spain’s Carlos Sainz as their new Formula One driver on a two-year contract from 2021 onwards, taking the place of Sebastian Vettel.

Germany expects to collect 10 per cent less in tax revenues this year than it did in 2019, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 3.5 million EU citizens have applied to settle in Britain under a scheme launched following the country’s Brexit referendum, the government said on Thursday.

At least 14 people were injured in an attack on the Libyan capital Tripoli on Thursday, which the UN-backed government blamed on rival eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar.