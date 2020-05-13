18:00/13 May/2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski on Wednesday met with State Election Commission (SEC) members after hosting a leaders’ meeting regarding the organization of early parliamentary polls.

Shtip – The government is drafting a detailed protocol on how election campaign and polling day activities will be conducted, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday during an inspection of construction works on the Shtip-Radovish expressway.

Shtip – The government is yet to make a decision whether to seek an extension of the state of emergency in North Macedonia, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Wednesday during an inspection of construction works on the Shtip-Radovish expressway.

Skopje – Pay cuts in the public administration have never even been considered or discussed, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said Wednesday.

Skopje – Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North Macedonia are set to benefit from new financing provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to invest in commercial vehicles and equipment with higher standards and meeting EU Directives in areas such as environmental protection, occupational health and safety and product quality and safety.

Paris – Global CO2 emissions are expected to decline by almost 2.6 Gt in 2020, a reduction six times larger than the previous record reduction in 2009 due to the financial crisis and twice as large as the combined total of all previous reductions since the end of World War II, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

Brussels – The European Commission reckons EU countries could reopen borders with other member states for the tourist season if they have Covid-19 infections under control and well-prepared health-care systems, according to a draft document seen by dpa.

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Russia of “outrageous” behaviour in connection with a 2015 hacking attack on the German government and implied that there could be consequences.