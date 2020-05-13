13 May 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski testified Wednesday in the trial against the organizers of the Parliament storming on April 27, 2017.

Skopje – The trial against the organizers of the Parliament storming on April 27, 2017, is set to resume May 15, when Stefan Mladenovski and Vesel Memedi will take the witness stand.

Skopje – 20 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 24 patients have recovered and three passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Wednesday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche posted Wednesday on his Facebook profile guidelines for passengers using public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Skopje — In an interview with Alsat TV on Tuesday evening, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said the state of emergency and the accompanying set of health and economic measures adopted by the government have contributed to the country’s success in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

Skopje — The Heart is a Clenched Fist by Norwegian children’s and young-adult writer Ingrid Ovedie Volden has been released by TRI Publishing Center under its new Magical Stories imprint, the publisher writes.

Sofia – Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that no one is preventing our neighbours from self-determination, however that cannot be done based on historical lies and anti-Bulgarian rhetoric.

Zagreb — The European Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Rijeka area around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Washington — The United States must not be “cavalier” in assuming children are immune to the coronavirus, the country’s top expert on infectious diseases said on Tuesday, pointing to cases of a dangerous paediatric illness likely linked to the virus.