12 May 2020

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska held an online meeting Tuesday with U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes to discuss current economic affairs and the effects of the coronacrisis, as well as upcoming U.S. initiatives aimed at supporting the private sector and promoting civil society.

Skopje — Macedonian painter Zhivko Popovski-Cvetin, together with the Skopje Red Cross and the Lions District 132 non-political service organization, is honoring nurses on 2020 International Nurses Day by an unconventional art exhibit.

Skopje – In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Health Minister Venko Filipche congratulated International Nurses Day and thanked the nurses for their engagement in the fight against coronavirus.

Skopje – The entire detailed plan and recommendations for measures in the country during COVID-19 pandemic will be finalized today, said Health Minister Venko Filipche told Slobodna TV’s Morning Briefing show on Tuesday.

Skopje — ‘Flowers to Nurses for their Humanity,’ a 101-meter long painting of flowers by Macedonian painter Zhivko Popovski-Cvetin was shown at an event honoring the work of nurses on 2020 International Nurses Day.

Skopje – May 12 marks the International Nurses Day and the 200th birth anniversary of famed British nurse Florence Nightingale and the world needs to focus on unique role of nurses, to thank them for their selfless contribution in the fight against COVID-19 and to call for investment in nursing. We must not be unprepared again for a global pandemic, the Association of Nurses, Technicians, Midwives and Dental Nurses said on Tuesday.

Belgrade — Slovenia on Tuesday gave permission for international passenger flights to begin again, 8 weeks after suspending them because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles — New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, plans to start reopening its economy in some upstate regions Friday. Still, New York City is unlikely to see nonessential business resume until June at the earliest.

Washington — The top US expert on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, will testify to the Senate on Tuesday, as the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic comes under the spotlight amid sharp criticism by Democrats.