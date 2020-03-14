15:00/ 14 March 2020

Skopje – The Association of Trade Unions has underlined the need for raising the minimum wage in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Six people from Debar and one foreign national are currently being tested for the coronavirus, Health Minister Venko Filipche wrote in a Facebook post.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski underlined at a press conference on Saturday that in line with coronavirus preventive measures all political parties have agreed to suspend activities until March 22, ahead of upcoming election set to take place April 12.

Skopje – No incidents have been reported in Debar and Centar Zhupa, two regions where a crisis situation was declared Friday due to the coronavirus. Measures have been implemented to curb the spread of the virus and institutions and experts are working on enforcing the crisis situation action plan, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said at a press conference on Saturday.

Skopje – The budget is in good shape and the government is prepared to assist the business sector if the need arises, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Saturday at a press conference on the coronavirus situation.

Skopje – There are no new confirmed coronavirus cases in North Macedonia. Four coronavirus patients with mild symptoms are expected to arrive from Debar at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, including a 15-year-old boy, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Saturday.

Skopje – The Foreign Ministry has established a team to coordinate and offer support to Macedonian nationals stranded due to the coronavirus outbreak at foreign border crossings and airports.

Debar – About a hundred people from neighboring areas are left stranded in Debar and Centar Zhupa after a crisis situation was declared in this two regions in western North Macedonia on Friday, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey has banned entry for travelers from nine European countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said early on Saturday.

As the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, Europe was taking extraordinary measures on Friday to stop its spread, with Spain planning to declare a state of emergency and countries closing their borders to foreign arrivals.

Rockets hit an Iraqi military base housing US troops outside the capital Baghdad on Saturday, the second such attack this week on the site, the Iraqi military said.

Premier League clubs were united in their backing Friday for the announcement that all fixtures in the top flight will be suspended until at least April 3 because of the new coronavirus.