2 July 2020

Berlin – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to hold a joint press conference on the beginning of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Brussels – Eurostat to publish unemployment figures in the euro area in May.

Ankara – Turkey’s highest court to decide status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

Ankara – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Qatar.