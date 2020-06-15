MIA Announcements – World

15 June 2020

Geneva – The UN Human Rights Council to hold its 44th session.

Brussels – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to hold talks as post-Brexit trade negotiations stall.

Geneva – WHO to hold a press briefing on COVID-19.

Brussels – EU foreign ministers to hold video talks with their US counterpart Mike Pompeo.

Vancouver – Trial set to proceed regarding extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou from Canada to the US.