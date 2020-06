8 June 2020

Minneapolis – First court appearance of former police officer Derek Chauvin charged in George Floyd’s death.

Vienna – International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to start meeting on Iran’s nuclear program.

London – Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals to enter into force.

New York – Gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdown orders.

New York – UN Security Council to present report on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.