MIA Announcements – World

30 April 2020

Copenhagen – World Health Organization officials to hold video press conference on coronavirus in Europe.

Kiev – Ukrainian, German, French, Russian foreign ministers to hold online meeting on conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Berlin – German Chancellor Angela Merkel to chair a virtual meeting with state leaders over possibility to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Frankfurt – European Central Bank officials to hold a press conference on monetary policy.

Beijing – Officials of China’s Defence Ministry to hold regular press conference.