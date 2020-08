26 August 2020

The Hague – Appeals process continues for Ratko Mladic, who is serving a life sentence for the 1995 massacre of Bosnian men and boys in Srebrenica.

Brussels – EU defence ministers meet for informal talks.

Kiev – US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun visits Ukraine.

Athens – The Greek parliament to ratify the maritime deals demarcating exclusive economic zones (EEZ) with Egypt and Italy.