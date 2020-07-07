MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

7 July 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, MEPSO director Eva Shukleva and Head of the EBRD Office in Skopje Andi Arinatasi to visit Skopje 4 transformer station.

Skopje – State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption to hold a session.

Skopje – MANU to host promotion of four editions on the Macedonian language.

Skopje – First Children’s Embassy in the World – Megjashi to hold a press conference on research findings on “Violence in schools and inter-ethnic relations”, conducted in nine high schools in Skopje, Veles, Vinica, Debar and Gostivar in the period between November and December 2019.

Skopje – KIC Cultural Information Center to host promotion of book by author Tomislav Osmanli (live stream on KIC Facebook page).

Skopje – Violinist Plamenka Trajkovska to give concert “Ladies and Gentlemen) at the Faculty of Fine Arts – Suli Han.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Gostivar/Delchevo – “We Can” coalition to visit Gostivar and Delchevo municipalities.

Lozovo/Sveti Nikole/Veles – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit Lozovo, Sveti Nikole and Veles municipalities.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova to attend promotion of book “Macedonian Language – Continuity in Space and Time”.

– Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, Vesna Janevska, Velika Stojkova Serafimovska, Beti Stamenkoska Trajkova and Vesna Markovska to address public debate on “Quality and Modern Education for the Future of Macedonia”.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Vlado Misajlovski to visit St. Nicholas Monastery in the Skopje village of Ljubanci.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Janushev to visit Lozovo, Sveti Nikole and Veles municipalities.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski to visit Strumica municipality.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Dafina Stojanoska to visit Tetovo.

Skopje – GDU MP candidate Enser Jusufoski to address party’s press conference.