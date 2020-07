MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

6 July 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs and Fund for Innovations and Technology Development director Jovan Despotovski to visit Akron company.

Ohrid – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and Ohrid Mayor Konstantin Georgievski to oversee reconstruction of a water supply and sewerage system.

Kumanovo – Additional Deputy Minister of Interior Slavjanka Petrovska to visit Belanovce-Stanchikj border crossing.

Skopje – Mayor of Karposh municipality Stefan Bogoev and Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli to visit “Majski Cvet” kindergarten.

Skopje – Skopje Summer Festival to open with a concert.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Strumica – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski to visit Vasilevo, Bosilovo and Novo Selo municipalities.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Gordana Siljanoska Davkova to give a media statement.

Kumanovo – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Vlado Misajlovski to give a media statement.

Cheshinovo-Obleshevo – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Janushev to visit Kochani municipality.

Skopje – First Albanian PM candidate Naser Ziberi to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Tvoja Partija to hold a press conference.