MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

5 July 2020

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Strumica – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev to hold press conference.

Skopje – SDSM MP candidate Oliver Spasovski to meet with residentes of Butel municipality.

Kochani – SDSM secretary-general and MP candidate Ljupcho Nikolovski to give media statement.

– SDSM MP candidate Jagoda Sahpaska to give media statement.

Kumanovo – SDSM MP candidate Sanja Lukarevska to meet with residents of Kumanovo.

Skopje/Probishtip – “We Can” coalition to visit municipality of Chair and Probishtip.

Prilep – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit municipality of Krivogashtani, Kurshevo and Prilep.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Gordana Siljanoska Davkova to give media statement at opening of regional HQ.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Vlado Misajlovski to give media statement in municipality of Chair.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Janushev to visit municipality of Zrnovci and Vinica.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski to give media statement in Prilep.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Dafina Stojanoska to visit church in village of Varvara and give media statement.

Rosoman/Kavadarci/Negotino – “Never North – Only Macedonia” coalition to met with residents of municipalities of Rosoman, Kavadarci, Negotino.

– United Macedonia party leader and MP candidate Janko Bachev to give media statements.

Skopje – Platform Macedonian Concept to hold press conference.

Skopje – DOM political party leader Maja Morachanin and DOM vice-president Miroslav Bogdanovski, both MP candidates, to hold press conference on “Green post-corona plan”.

Skopje – DUI MP candidate and Shermine Mahmuti to hold press conference in Saraj municipality.

Skopje – MP candidates of AA-AAA coalition to hold press conference.