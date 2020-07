MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

2 July 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska and Fund for Innovation and Technology Development director Jovan Despotovski to visit “Industry Service” company.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska to hold a press conference on June 2020 budget.

Ohrid – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar to meet with Ohrid Mayor Konstantin Georgievski.

Skopje – Movement of Free Citizens to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Online promotion of novel by author Aleksandar Rusjakov via Literatura.mk Facebook page.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Skopje – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev to give a media statement.

Debar/Tetovo/Skopje/Negotino – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidates to meet citizens and give media statements.

– VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit Debar, Mavrovo Rostushe, Gostivar and Tetovo municipalities.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Vlado Misajlovski to give a media statement in Vizbegovo and meet citizens in Gjorche Petrov.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Janushev to meet citizens in Sveti Nikole and give media statements.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski to meet citizens in Negotino municipality.

Skopje – “Never North – Only Macedonia” coalition to meet citizens in municipalities of the first and second election districts.

– “Never North – Only Macedonia” MP candidates Biljana Dzhingo and Jove Kekenovski to give media statements.

Skopje – Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa coalition to hold a press conference.