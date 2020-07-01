MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

1 July 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski to address start of construction of new logistics center by “Deni International” company.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska to oversee ongoing renovation activities at the Drama Theater.

Ohrid – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska to visit army members at the Water Training Center.

Skopje – Public Revenue Office Director Sanja Lukarevska to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Macedonian Chambers of Commerce to hold a press conference.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Plasnica/Makedonski Brod/Kichevo – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit Plasnica, Makedonski Brod and Kichevo.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidates Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and Rashela Mizrahi to give media statements.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Janushev to meet residents of Chashka municipality.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski to meet residents of Radovish municipality.

– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Dafina Stojanoska to hold election activities in Tetovo.

Tetovo – Integra to present MP candidates in sixth election district and promote election platform.

Skopje – Macedonian Concept to hold press conference on ecology and environment protection.

Tetovo – DPA leader Menduh Thaci to meet with Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje Ambassador Clemens Koja.

Skopje – “Now is the Time” coalition to hold a press conference.

Skopje – DUI’s Bujar Osmani to give a media statement.