MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

1 July 2020
Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski to address start of construction of new logistics center by “Deni International” company.
Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska to oversee ongoing renovation activities at the Drama Theater.
Ohrid – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska to visit army members at the Water Training Center.
Skopje – Public Revenue Office Director Sanja Lukarevska to hold a press conference.
Skopje – Macedonian Chambers of Commerce to hold a press conference.
2020 Parliamentary Elections
Plasnica/Makedonski Brod/Kichevo – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit Plasnica, Makedonski Brod and Kichevo.
– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidates Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and Rashela Mizrahi to give media statements.
– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Igor Janushev to meet residents of Chashka municipality.
– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski to meet residents of Radovish municipality.
– VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Dafina Stojanoska to hold election activities in Tetovo.
Tetovo – Integra to present MP candidates in sixth election district and promote election platform.
Skopje – Macedonian Concept to hold press conference on ecology and environment protection.
Tetovo – DPA leader Menduh Thaci to meet with Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje Ambassador Clemens Koja.
Skopje – “Now is the Time” coalition to hold a press conference.
Skopje – DUI’s Bujar Osmani to give a media statement.