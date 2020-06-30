MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

30 June 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Ministry of Labor and Social Policy representatives, Mayor of Centar municipality Sasha Bogdanovikj and members of the “Humanost” Association to meet with members of the Union of the Association of Senior Citizens.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska to meet with members of the Crafts Chamber.

Skopje – Head of the Committee for relations with religious communities and groups, Darijan Sotirovski, to meet with leaders of churches and religious communities of the Constitution.

Skopje – A lecture on “The Three Crises of the global neoliberalism – economy, democracy and health” by Alfredo Saad Filho to close the first part of the program of the 2020 CRIC Festival of Critical Culture (https://www.facebook.com/KRIKfestival/).

Skopje – KO-RA Gallery to open exhibition by artist Marija Svetieva.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Veles – “We Can” coalition to hold a public debate.

Gostivar – “We Can” Coalition to visit Zhelino, Chegrane and Vrapchishte villages.

Radovish/Strumica – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit Konche municipality, Radovish and Strumica municipalities.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova to hold election activities.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Vlado Misajlovski to meet citizens in Volkovo.

Gostivar – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate Dafina Stojanoska to hold election activities.

Skopje – DUI MP candidate Izet Mexhiti to hold a press conference.