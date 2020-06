MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

29 June 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska and Fund for Innovations and Technology Development director Jovan Despotovski to meet with Pakomak company officials.

Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and Health Minister Venko Filipche to visit Skopje International Airport and hold meeting with TAV Macedonia officials.

Shtip – Facultu of Law at the “Goce Delchev” University to hold a press conference on upcoming student enrollment.

Skopje – Council of Media Ethics to present awards for best journalist stories on COVID-19 pandemic reporting.

Skopje – Trade Union of Workers in Traffic and Communications to hold a press conference.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Gevgelija/Arachinovo – “We Can” coalition to visit Gevgelija and Arachinovo municipalities.

Jegunovce/Brvenica/Gjorche Petrov/Kumanovo – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit Jegunovce, Brvenica, Gjorche Petrov and Kumanovo municipalities.

Ohrid – GDU leader Petar Kolev to address party’s press conference.

Skopje – “Never North, Only Macedonia” MP candidate Jove Kekenovski to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa coalition to hold a press conference.