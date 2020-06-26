MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

26 June 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi to address promotion of “Recommendations on teaching and learning about the Holocaust” edition, prepared in four languages by the Institute for Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of Albanians.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska to meet with members of the “Esnaf” Association and GTC city shopping center director Gjoko Trajchevski.

Kochani – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski to give a media statement.

Skopje – Association of Tour Guides and Tour Escorts to hold a press conference.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Tetovo/Skopje – “We Can” coalition to visit Tetovo (7 pm) and Skopje’s Aerodrom municipality (8:30 pm).

Demir Kapija/Negotino/Kavadarci – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and head of MP candidates list in the fourth election district Aleksandar Nikoloski to visit Demir Kapija (5 pm), Negotino (6:30 pm) and Kavadarci (8:30 pm).

– Head of MP candidates list in the first election district Gordana Siljanovska Davkova to meet youth in Kisela Voda municipality (1:30 pm), and hold rallies in Kisela Voda (7 pm) and Drachevo (8 pm).

– Head of MP candidates list in the second election district Vlado Misajlovski to meet with senior citizens of Butel municipality (noon) and hold an outdoor debate with healthcare workers (3:30 pm).

– Head of MP candidates list in the third election district Igor Janushev to visit Shtip municipality.

– Head of MP candidates list in the fifth election district Igor Durlovski to give media statement in Bitola.

– Head of MP candidates list in the sixth election district Dafina Stojanoska to visit Tetovo municipality.

Skopje – Never North Only Macedonia coalition to hold a press conference on start of election campaign.

Veles/Shtip/Berovo – Macedonian Concept to hold election activities in the third election district.

– Macedonian Concept leader Petar Bogojeski, head of MP candidates list in the third election district Vojo Belovski, and Elizabeta Kostova-Bochvarova to give media statements.