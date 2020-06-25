MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

25 June 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Gjonul Bajraktar and Additional Deputy Minister Sanela Shkrijelj to oversee renovation of “October 11” children’s home.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska and North Macedonia Free Zones Authority CEO Aleksandar Mladenovski to oversee final equipping activities at the production capacity of the German company Gerresheimer.

Prilep – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev to hold a working meeting at Prilep Department for Internal Affairs.

Kavadarci – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski to give media statement.

Skopje – Macedonian Chambers of Commerce to hold a press conference on signing an agreement with the Police Trade Union – Skopje.

Skopje – Tomislav Medak to hold lecture “Of Fragility, Disposability, Brittleness: Capitalist Abandonment and Care” as part of the CRIC Festival of Critical Culture. (live stream https://www.facebook.com/KRIKfestival/)

Skopje – Youth Cultural Center to promote collection of short stories by author Dijana Petrova.

Skopje – Youth Cultural Center to host firs solo exhibition by artist Marija Kjurchieva.

Skopje – KIC Cultural Information Center to open exhibition of paintings by artist Blashka Mieva.

2020 Parliamentary Elections

Ohrid/Skopje – “We Can” Coalition to visit Ohrid municipality (7 pm) and Butel municipality (8:30 pm).

Vevchani/Struga/Resen – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to visit Vevchani municipality (5 pm), Struga municipality (6:30 pm) and Resen municipality (8 pm).

– Skopje – Head of MP candidates list in the first election district Gordana Siljanovska Davkova to attend opening of election headquarters in downtown Skopje (1:15 pm), hold mini-rally in Kapishtec (7 pm), and mini-rally in Centar municipality (8 pm).

– Kumanovo – Head of MP candidates list in the second election district Vlado Misajlovski to give media statement (3 pm).

– Veles – Head of MP candidates list in the third election district Igor Janushev to give media statement (11 am), and attend opening of election headquarters in the city (8 pm).

– Gevgelija – Head of MP candidates list in the fourth election district Aleksandar Nikoloski to give media statement (12:45).

– Ohrid – Head of MP candidates list in the fifth election district Igor Durlovski to give media statement (9 am).

– Gostivar – Head of MP candidates list in the sixth election district Dafina Stojanoska to give media statement (11 am).

Skopje – Head of Macedonian Concept MP candidates list in the fifth election district Stevo Naskovski to hold a press conference (10:30 am).

Tetovo – Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa Coalition to promote MP candidates for 2020 parliamentary election (8 pm).