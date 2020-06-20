MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

20 June 2020

Valandovo – PM Oliver Spasovski and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski to pay a working visit to Valandovo, and oversee construction activities of the second phase of the irrigation project on river Vardar’s southern valley as well as construction activities of road connecting the regional road R-1105 with the settlement Gorna Mala, village of Josifovo, Valandovo.

Ohrid – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski to oversee the launch of the construction of “Single Point for Services” office.

Skopje – Alliance for Albanians President Zijadin Sela and Alternative leader Afrim Gashi to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Secretary General of the BESA Movement Arjanit Hoxha to hold a press conference.