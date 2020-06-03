0_Info package.PortalAnnouncementsPublic service info

MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

3 June 2020

Shtip – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, as chief coordinator of local self-government crisis management bodies against COVID-19, to meet with representatives of Shtip’s crisis management center.

Gevgelija – Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski and Mayor of Gevgelija municipality Sasho Pockov to give statements on construction works at Konsko dam.

Skopje – Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli and Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Independent Academic Trade Union to hold a press conference.

 

