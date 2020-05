MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

31 May 2020

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska to hold briefing on May 2020 budget and budget financing, followed by media statement.

Skopje – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi to hold news conference.

Kumanovo – Coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for second election district, followed by media statements by heads of list Oliver Spasovski and Sanja Lukarevska.

Bitola – Coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for fifth election district, followed by media statements by heads of list Radmila Shekerinska and Jovan Mitreski.

Tetovo – Coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for sixth election district, followed by media statements by heads of list Bilal Kasami and Fanica Nikolovska.

Skopje – DUI to hold press conference.