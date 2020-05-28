MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

28 May 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, as national coordinator of foreign assistance, to receive donation from Poland in support to the fight against COVID-19, with Polish Ambassador Wojciech Tyciński in attendance.

Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski to oversee infrastructure projects in Gjorche Petrov Municipality.

Skopje – The Association for Entertainment and Recreational Activities within the Service Chamber of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Independent Police Trade Union to hold a press conference.

Skopje – Observance of Menstrual Hygiene Day – “Periods Don’t Stop for Pandemics.”

Skopje – FAO Webinar: Lifting lockdowns – what next for food systems?

Skopje – Women in Tech 24hour Virtual World Tour with over 150 speakers from 60 countries.