MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

22 May 2020

Prilep – Transport and Communications Minister Goran Sugareski and Public Enterprise for State Roads Director Zoran Kitanov to inspected road rehabilitation works on the Raec-Farish section of the Gradsko-Prilep state road.

Skopje – Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD) to present results of public call on co-financed technological development grants at press conference.

Skopje – Economic Chamber of Macedonia to present findings of study on effects of COVID-19 on tourism and hospitality sectors and their management.

Skopje – Municipality of Kisela Voda and the Red Cross to co-host blood drive.

Skopje – Sashko Nasev’s “Sin or Spritzer” to be streamed via the Drama Theater’s Youtube channel.

Skopje – Five Comedy Theater actors to put on performance in the theater yard.