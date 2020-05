17 May 2020

Skopje – Government to hold a session.

Skopje – SDSM Vice President Kosta Petrov to hold a news conference.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Education Minister Arber Ademi, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Naser Nuredini to hold a news conference.

Skopje – A party will be held at the rooftop of GTC shopping centre.