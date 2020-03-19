MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

19 March 2020

Skopje – Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, is paying a “virtual visit” to North Macedonia; to meet with host Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani to hold press conference on cooperation with the EU regarding the challenges and effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Skopje – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Customs Administration director Gjoko Tanasoski to hold meeting with representatives of the food sector on Government measures for business support regarding the measures tackling effects of Covid-19.

Skopje – Press conference of Public Health Institute director Shaban Memeti, Public Health Center director Armen Ziber and doctor Zharko Karadzoski over role and measures taken by these institutions for Covid-19 prevention.

Skopje – Fund for Innovation and Technology Development to hold online press conference on details of new challenge “Kreaton”.

Tetovo – DPA leader Menduh Thaci to hold press conference.