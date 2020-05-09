MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

9 May 2020

Skopje – A delegation led by Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and a delegation of the Union of Fighters in the National Liberation War to lay wreaths at the monument of liberators of Skopje outside the Government’s building.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Head of the EU Delegation Samuel Žbogar to attend a flag-raising ceremony of North Macedonia and Europe flags, and honor those who lost the fight against coronavirus.

Tetovo – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, as chief coordinator of local self-government crisis management bodies against COVID-19, to visit Tetovo hospital and the city’s Public Health Center.

Skopje – Mayor of Centar Municipality Sasha Bogdanovikj and Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin to attend unveiling of monument to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Tetovo – Director of the Agency for Youth and Sport Darko Kaevski and deputy-director Izmit Nura to oversee construction activities of indoor swimming pool in Tetovo.

Skopje – Online student quiz competition on Europe Day – May 9.

Skopje – Formal awards ceremony event for best audiovisual and literary achievements competition on Europe Day – May 9.

Skopje – Pianist Dino Imeri to give Concert in Isolation.