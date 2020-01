Skopje – 12th anniversary of Blace helicopter crash in which 11 Wing aviation unit members died.

Skopje – SDSM platform discussion panel on Culture Agenda 20-24.

Ohrid – Government representatives from DUI—deputy prime ministers, ministers, deputy ministers, state secretaries, MPs, mayors, and other high officials—to meet party members.

Vevchani – Vevchani carnival to start.